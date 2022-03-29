Sgt. Maj. Jamel C. Fulks, senior enlisted advisor, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, serves as a panel member during a mentorship session event for pre-command captains and lieutenants assigned to 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 29, 2022. Senior leaders with 3rd ESC have offered similar mentorship sessions for different cohorts of Soldiers throughout their deployment serving in support of 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 06:04 Photo ID: 7123961 VIRIN: 220329-A-RV385-250 Resolution: 4260x3043 Size: 6.99 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Spears Ready' mentorship event [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.