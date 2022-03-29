'Spears Ready' mentorship event

Sgt. Maj. Stephanie K. Washington, a senior enlisted leader assigned to 1st Theater Sustainment Command, serves as a panel member during a mentorship event for pre-command captains and lieutenants assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 29, 2022. Senior leaders with 3rd ESC have offered similar mentorship sessions for different cohorts of Soldiers throughout their deployment serving in support of 1st TSC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

