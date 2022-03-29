Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Spears Ready' mentorship event [Image 3 of 6]

    'Spears Ready' mentorship event

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. David M. Franks, the human resources senior enlisted leader for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, serves as a panel member during a mentorship session event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 29, 2022. Senior leaders with 3rd ESC have offered similar mentorship sessions for different cohorts of Soldiers throughout their deployment serving in support of 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 06:04
    Photo ID: 7123958
    VIRIN: 220329-A-RV385-236
    Resolution: 5108x3648
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Spears Ready' mentorship event [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mentorship

