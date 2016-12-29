USS Cole (DDG 67) General Quarters Drill

220402-N-CS075-1074 RED SEA (April 2, 2022) Seaman Abrahm Lopez teaches Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Austin Sommers how to dress out during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), April 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra

Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Location: RED SEA