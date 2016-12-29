220402-N-CS075-1128 1001 RED SEA (April 2, 2022) Seaman Nicolas Casanas operates a firehose reel during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), April 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 03:04
|Photo ID:
|7123784
|VIRIN:
|220402-N-CS075-1128
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cole (DDG 67) General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
