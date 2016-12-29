Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole (DDG 67) General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Cole (DDG 67) General Quarters Drill

    RED SEA

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Stachyra 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220402-N-CS075-1127 RED SEA (April 2, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Hunter Schiske uses a radio to communicate with the repair locker during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), April 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
