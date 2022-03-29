Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony on Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony on Guam

    ADELUP, GUAM

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. service members from various bases on Guam welcome speakers during the Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony held at the Govenor Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex in Adelup, Guam, March 29, 2022. Beginning in 2017, National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th honors the men and women who served during the Vietnam War and marks the day combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
