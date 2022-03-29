Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony on Guam

U.S. service members from various bases on Guam salute the American flag during the Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony held at the Govenor Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex in Adelup, Guam, March 29, 2022. Beginning in 2017, National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th honors the men and women who served during the Vietnam War and marks the day combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

