U.S. service members from various bases on Guam honor the fallen as Taps is played during the Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony held at the Govenor Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex in Adelup, Guam, March 29, 2022. Beginning in 2017, National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th honors the men and women who served during the Vietnam War and marks the day combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 01:48
|Photo ID:
|7123703
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-YE163-1136
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|944.13 KB
|Location:
|ADELUP, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony on Guam [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
