    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Liguan Elementary School [Image 3 of 4]

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Liguan Elementary School

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ashley Robert, the staff judge advocate for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, assists with a sack race at Liguan Elementary School during a field day event in Dededo, Guam, April 1, 2022. Marines from the base assisted the school in facilitating various relay races as an opportunity to engage with the local community and continue to foster the relationship between the Marine Corps and Liguan Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 01:43
    Photo ID: 7123698
    VIRIN: 220401-M-YE163-1133
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 809.68 KB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Liguan Elementary School [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Elementary School
    Guam
    Community
    Marines
    MCB Camp Blaz

