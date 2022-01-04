U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shantavia Wilson, the protocol chief for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, assists with a sack race at Liguan Elementary School during a field day event in Dededo, Guam, April 1, 2022. Marines from the base assisted the school in facilitating various relay races as an opportunity to engage with the local community and continue to foster the relationship between the Marine Corps and Liguan Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 01:43 Photo ID: 7123697 VIRIN: 220401-M-YE163-1128 Resolution: 5039x3359 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Liguan Elementary School [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.