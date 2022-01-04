U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Anthony Valladares, the electronics maintenance chief for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, assists with the over-under coconut relay race at Liguan Elementary School during a field day event in Dededo, Guam, April 1, 2022. Marines from the base assisted the school in facilitating various relay races as an opportunity to engage with the local community and continue to foster the relationship between the Marine Corps and Liguan Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 01:43 Photo ID: 7123699 VIRIN: 220401-M-YE163-1179 Resolution: 4720x3130 Size: 1.3 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz volunteers at Liguan Elementary School [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.