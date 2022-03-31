USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Anthony Malacane, from Auburndale, Fla., observes as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marqese Jones, from Fayetteville, N.C., directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to descend onto the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) flight deck during flight quarters, March 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

