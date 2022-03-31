PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyro Lee, from Miami, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs Sailors to move into position to chock and chain a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during flight quarters, March 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 21:52 Photo ID: 7123452 VIRIN: 220331-N-MT581-1102 Resolution: 3646x2433 Size: 1.27 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.