    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 7]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyro Lee, from Miami, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs Sailors to move into position to chock and chain a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during flight quarters, March 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 21:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
