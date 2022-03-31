PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tasad Townsend, from Marion, S.C., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) indicates to the crew of a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 that chocks and chains have been removed during flight quarters, March 31. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 21:52 Photo ID: 7123454 VIRIN: 220331-N-MT581-1367 Resolution: 3501x2337 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: MARION, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.