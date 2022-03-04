Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Tatro, 139th Force Support Squadron, retires from the Missouri Air National Guard at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 3, 2022. Tatro joined the Missouri Air National Gard in 1987 and has served over 35 years (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

