U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Tatro, 139th Force Support Squadron, gives a speech at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 3, 2022. Tatro joined the Missouri Air National Gard in 1987 and has served over 35 years.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 17:25
|Photo ID:
|7123167
|VIRIN:
|220403-Z-NR050-1003
|Resolution:
|7426x4953
|Size:
|22.93 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
