Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 7]

    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Tatro, 139th Force Support Squadron, retires from the Missouri Air National Guard at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on April 3, 2022. Tatro joined the Missouri Air National Gard in 1987 and has served over 35 years (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 17:25
    Photo ID: 7123164
    VIRIN: 220403-Z-NR050-1001
    Resolution: 7637x5094
    Size: 22.39 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing
    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing
    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing
    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing
    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing
    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing
    Master Sgt. Larry Tatro retires from the 139th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph Mo.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT