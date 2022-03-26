U.S. Army Soldier of the 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division train on the AT4 unguided, man-portable, single-shot, disposable, recoilless smoothbore anti-tank weapon at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Crichton, Ian)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7122878
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-DI239-287
|Resolution:
|507x381
|Size:
|115.01 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-7IN, 1ABCT, 3ID AT4 Weapon Training [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT