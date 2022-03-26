2-7IN, 1ABCT, 3ID AT4 Weapon Training

U.S. Army Soldier of the 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division train on the AT4 unguided, man-portable, single-shot, disposable, recoilless smoothbore anti-tank weapon at Grafenwoehr Training Area. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by SFC Crichton, Ian)

