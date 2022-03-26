Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-7IN, 1ABCT, 3ID Motor pool maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    2-7IN, 1ABCT, 3ID Motor pool maintenance

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division members spent their day at the motor pool at Grafenwoehr Training Area conducting maintenance on their tanks. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by 1LT Velazquez, Andrea)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7122876
    VIRIN: 220326-A-DI239-127
    Resolution: 520x390
    Size: 79.03 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
