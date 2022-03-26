U.S. Army 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division members spent their day at the motor pool at Grafenwoehr Training Area conducting maintenance on their tanks. The 1st ABCT, 3rd ID deployed to Europe to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with the host-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by 1LT Velazquez, Andrea)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7122876
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-DI239-127
|Resolution:
|520x390
|Size:
|79.03 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-7IN, 1ABCT, 3ID Motor pool maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS
