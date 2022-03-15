Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-41 FA Paladin Direct Fire Range [Image 6 of 6]

    1-41 FA Paladin Direct Fire Range

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers from Battery A, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare rounds to conduct test fire on their M109 Paladins at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 14, 2022. A BTRY is the first battery in their battalion to draw Paladins, which were part of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Patrick M. Connelly)

    IMAGE INFO

