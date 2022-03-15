1-41 FA Paladin Direct Fire Range

U.S. Soldiers from Battery A, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare rounds to conduct test fire on their M109 Paladins at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 14, 2022. A BTRY is the first battery in their battalion to draw Paladins, which were part of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Patrick M. Connelly)

