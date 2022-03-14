U.S. Soldiers from Battery A, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct live-fire exercises using the M109 Paladins at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 14, 2022. A BTRY is the first battery in their battalion to draw Paladins, which were part of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Patrick M. Connelly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 11:58 Photo ID: 7122842 VIRIN: 220314-A-DI239-594 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.75 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-41 FA Paladin Direct Fire Range [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.