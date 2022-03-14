U.S. Soldiers from Battery A, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct live-fire exercises using the M109 Paladins at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 14, 2022. A BTRY is the first battery in their battalion to draw Paladins, which were part of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Patrick M. Connelly)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7122845
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-DI239-926
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-41 FA Paladin Direct Fire Range [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
