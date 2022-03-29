Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Momsen Verticlal Replenishment [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Momsen Verticlal Replenishment

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220330-N-TT059-2052 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter of the "Magicians" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 delivers cargo during vertical replenishment (VERTREP) operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

