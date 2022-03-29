220330-N-TT059-2091 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter of the "Magicians" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 delivers cargo during vertical replenishment (VERTREP) operations with USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2022 00:45
|Photo ID:
|7122613
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-TT059-2091
|Resolution:
|3374x5061
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Momsen Verticlal Replenishment [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT