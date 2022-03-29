USS Momsen Verticlal Replenishment

220330-N-TT059-2045 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 30, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Cass Gene Hermosilla (left) and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Zangari (right) move cargo during vertical replenishment (VERTREP) operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 by PO3 Lily Gebauer