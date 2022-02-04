IANG Soldier competes in second BWC

Spc. Christian Hinrichs, a cavalry scout with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, climbs the reverse ladder while running the confidence course during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 2, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their physical and mental limits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

