IANG Soldier competes in second BWC

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | Spc. Christian Hinrichs, a cavalry scout with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, planks while competing in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 1, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their physical and mental limits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

Spc. Christian Hinrichs, a cavalry scout with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, joined the Iowa Army National Guard (IANG) right out of highschool. Six months after initial training, Hinrichs found himself on a mobilization sent to support the NATO-led Kosovo Force Mission. This mobilization allowed Hinrich’s his first opportunity to compete in a Best Warrior Competition.

“I did my first Best Warrior [Competition] last year on deployment in Kosovo, and really enjoyed it,” said Hinrichs. “When this opportunity came up, I went forward and asked to be considered for the opportunity again. They agreed to send me, and it’s been a great time so far.”

Hinrich’s highschool background in track and cross-country set him up to perform well during the physical events of BWC. He showcased his speed during the final run on the Army Combat Fitness Test and his performance on Camp Dodge’s confidence course.

“I’ve enjoyed this weekend a lot. It’s been a great time to see my skill sets and how I stand up to the rest of the state of Iowa,” said Hinrichs.

Hinrichs has done a lot during his short career in the IANG. With Air Assault School approaching he was thankful for another chance to test himself.

“I know what I need to work on and where I need to improve,” said Hinrichs. “I’ve had a great experience in the Guard so far. I’ve made a lot of great friendships, especially through my deployment, and learned a lot of valuable skills.”