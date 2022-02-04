Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IANG Soldier competes in second BWC [Image 5 of 6]

    IANG Soldier competes in second BWC

    CAMP DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Christian Hinrichs, a cavalry scout with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, vaults a barrier while running the confidence course during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa, on April 2, 2022. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their physical and mental limits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa Army National Guard
    BWC
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

