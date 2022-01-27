Staff Sgt. Dylan Ruefle, 25, of Pittsburgh, Penn., a noncommissioned officer from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 303rd Psychological Operations Company, briefs U.S. and Hungarian Soldiers prior to a mission during Allied Spirit 22 in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center training area near Hohenfels, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 11:14
|Photo ID:
|7122316
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-CR551-022
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit [Image 35 of 35], by Rick Scavetta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT