U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Buth, 31, of Hartford, Wisconsin, and Maj. Jim O’Keefe, 43, of Dumfries, Va., both Soldiers from U.S. Army Reserve’s 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, discuss ongoing civil affairs operations in Kittensee during Allied Spirit 22 in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center training area near Hohenfels, Germany. Civil Affairs Soldiers from the 353rd Civil Affairs Command supported the multinational exercise from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5, 2022. A Green Bay, Wisconsin-based U.S. Army Reserve unit, the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion took part in the winter exercise alongside with allied militaries. Led by the German Army's 1st Armoured Division the exercise, directed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa and conducted by the 7th Army Training Command, enabled integration between allies and partners in a competitive combat training environment.

