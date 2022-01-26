Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit [Image 32 of 35]

    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit

    GERMANY

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Rick Scavetta 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Buth, 31, of Hartford, Wisconsin, and Maj. Jim O’Keefe, 43, of Dumfries, Va., both Soldiers from U.S. Army Reserve’s 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, discuss ongoing civil affairs operations in Kittensee during Allied Spirit 22 in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center training area near Hohenfels, Germany. Civil Affairs Soldiers from the 353rd Civil Affairs Command supported the multinational exercise from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5, 2022. A Green Bay, Wisconsin-based U.S. Army Reserve unit, the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion took part in the winter exercise alongside with allied militaries. Led by the German Army's 1st Armoured Division the exercise, directed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa and conducted by the 7th Army Training Command, enabled integration between allies and partners in a competitive combat training environment.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 11:14
    This work, U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit [Image 35 of 35], by Rick Scavetta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Affairs

    353rd Civil Affairs Command
    Civil Affairs
    Army Reserve
    432nd Civil Affairs Battalion
    303rd Psychological Operations Company
    Allied Spirit

