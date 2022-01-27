Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit [Image 33 of 35]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit

    GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Rick Scavetta 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Ruefle, 25, of Pittsburgh, Penn., a noncommissioned officer from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 303rd Psychological Operations Company, briefs U.S. and Hungarian Soldiers prior to a mission during Allied Spirit 22 in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center training area near Hohenfels, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.02.2022 11:14
    Photo ID: 7122305
    VIRIN: 220127-A-CR551-021
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit [Image 35 of 35], by Rick Scavetta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve civil affairs Soldiers face realistic training during Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit
    U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs Soldiers support Allied Spirit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Civil Affairs

    TAGS

    353rd Civil Affairs Command
    Civil Affairs
    Army Reserve
    432nd Civil Affairs Battalion
    303rd Psychological Operations Company
    Allied Spirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT