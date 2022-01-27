U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers support Allied Spirit

Staff Sgt. Dylan Ruefle, 25, of Pittsburgh, Penn., a noncommissioned officer from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 303rd Psychological Operations Company, briefs U.S. and Hungarian Soldiers prior to a mission during Allied Spirit 22 in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center training area near Hohenfels, Germany.

