ALI ADDE, Djibouti (March 28, 2022) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Pavlicek, a microbiologist assigned to the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md., and the current director of the microbiology labratory of Naval Medical Reasearch Unit-Three on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Jackson, a Soldier from Springfield, Mo., assigned to the veterinary services dept. of the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on CLDJ, collect research samples in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
Testing the Waters in Djibouti
