    Testing the Waters in Djibouti [Image 2 of 3]

    Testing the Waters in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ALI ADDE, Djibouti (March 28, 2022) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Pavlicek, a microbiologist assigned to the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md., and the current director of the microbiology labratory of Naval Medical Reasearch Unit-Three on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, collects research samples in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

