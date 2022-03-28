ALI ADDE, Djibouti (March 28, 2022) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Pavlicek, a microbiologist assigned to the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md., and the current director of the microbiology labratory of Naval Medical Reasearch Unit-Three on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, collects research samples in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7122128
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-BT677-0001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing the Waters in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Testing the Waters in Djibouti
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT