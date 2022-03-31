Brig Gen Fligge visits Travis AFB

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Maxwell, Defense Health Agency senior enlisted leader, Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, DHA chief nursing officer, and Col. Jane Free, 60th Medical Group chief nurse, attend the David Grant USAF Medical Center safety huddle at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2022. During a DGMC tour, Fligge interacted with medical staff while touring multiple facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7121488
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-RU983-1079
|Resolution:
|3600x2488
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
