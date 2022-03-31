Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig Gen Fligge visits Travis AFB [Image 15 of 18]

    Brig Gen Fligge visits Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, Defense Health Agency chief nursing officer, speaks at the David Grant USAF Medical Center all call at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2022. During a DGMC tour, Fligge interacted with medical staff while touring multiple facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig Gen Fligge visits Travis AFB [Image 18 of 18], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

