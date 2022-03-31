Brig Gen Fligge visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, Defense Health Agency chief nursing officer, arrives at the David Grant USAF Medical Center safety huddle at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2022. During a DGMC tour, Fligge interacted with medical staff while touring multiple facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7121490
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-RU983-1063
|Resolution:
|3600x2544
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
