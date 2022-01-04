Stand Up Against Sexual Assault

Felicia McCollum (right), 502nd Air Base Wing sexual assault prevention and response advocate programs director, and Dannielle Hutchins, 502nd Air Base Wing sexual assault response coordinator, wave to drivers during the “Stand Against Sexual Assault” drive-by campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA are joining forces with mission partners to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

