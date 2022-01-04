Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stand Up Against Sexual Assault [Image 3 of 8]

    Stand Up Against Sexual Assault

    JOINT BASE SAN ANOTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Jodie Garrett, U.S. Army North Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program manager, waves to drivers during the “Stand Against Sexual Assault” drive-by campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA are joining forces with mission partners to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

    sexual assault
    SAPR
    JBSA
    SAAPM
    502 ABW

