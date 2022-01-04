Stand Up Against Sexual Assault

Maj. Brian Musselman, 502nd Air Base Wing chaplain, waves to drivers during the “Stand Against Sexual Assault” drive-by campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA are joining forces with mission partners to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANOTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US