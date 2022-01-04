Maj. Brian Musselman, 502nd Air Base Wing chaplain, waves to drivers during the “Stand Against Sexual Assault” drive-by campaign Apr. 1, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and this year JBSA are joining forces with mission partners to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2022 15:18
|Photo ID:
|7121181
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-FD742-0193
|Resolution:
|6796x4530
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANOTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stand Up Against Sexual Assault [Image 8 of 8], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT