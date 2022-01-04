Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief cake cutting [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief cake cutting

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Thomas Willis 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Robert Barber assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks at the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Birthday celebration, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:46
    Photo ID: 7120944
    VIRIN: 220401-N-AV191-0017
    Resolution: 3131x2087
    Size: 634.34 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief cake cutting [Image 3 of 3], by SN Thomas Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Cake Cutting
    Chief cake cutting
    Chief cake cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT