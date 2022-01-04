From Left, U.S. Navy Master Chief Master-at-Arms James Meares, Capt. Cassidy Norman, Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Juan Robles, and Command Master Chief Robert Barber, cut a celebratory cake in the galley, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7120943 VIRIN: 220401-N-AV191-0029 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 924.3 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief cake cutting [Image 3 of 3], by SN Thomas Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.