U.S. Navy chief petty officers aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), celebrate the 129th birthday of chief petty officer rank, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, April 1, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7120942 VIRIN: 220401-N-AV191-0009 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 957.77 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 3], by SN Thomas Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.