USS Florida Sailors Bring Sunshine to Tampa Navy Week

TAMPA, Fla. (March 22, 2022) Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Turner Catlin and Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Richard Cabral assigned to the Blue Crew of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) speak with local middle school students during Tampa Navy Week. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

