USS Florida Sailors Bring Sunshine to Tampa Navy Week

TAMPA, Fla. (March 22, 2022) The commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) Blue Crew, Capt. Gabriel Anseeuw, poses with members of his crew and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 while volunteering at Feeding Tampa Bay for Tampa Navy Week 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel B. Kotico/Released)

