    USS Florida Sailors Bring Sunshine to Tampa Navy Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    TAMPA, Fla. (March 22, 2022) Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Darrin Clarke and Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Jose Rosales assigned to the Blue Crew of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pack food with volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay during Tampa Navy Week. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7120705
    VIRIN: 220322-N-TC847-1337
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Florida Sailors Bring Sunshine to Tampa Navy Week [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SSGN
    USS Florida
    Kings Bay
    outreach
    Tampa Navy week

