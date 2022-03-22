TAMPA, Fla. (March 22, 2022) Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Darrin Clarke and Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Jose Rosales assigned to the Blue Crew of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pack food with volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay during Tampa Navy Week. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7120705 VIRIN: 220322-N-TC847-1337 Resolution: 1440x960 Size: 635.67 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Florida Sailors Bring Sunshine to Tampa Navy Week [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.