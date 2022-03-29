Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regulatory division protects water streams for Pittsburgh District [Image 5 of 7]

    Regulatory division protects water streams for Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Matthew Gilbert and Abigail Vipperman, regulatory specialists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s regulatory division, visit a South Park Township project in Pennsylvania, March 29, 2022. Part of the role of the regulatory office is to serve the region by collecting baseline assessments on aquatic resources associated with construction and development permit projects to help minimize adverse impacts on waters of the U.S. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 08:57
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
