Matthew Gilbert and Abigail Vipperman, regulatory specialists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s regulatory division, visit a South Park Township project in Pennsylvania, March 29, 2022. Part of the role of the regulatory office is to serve the region by collecting baseline assessments on aquatic resources associated with construction and development permit projects to help minimize adverse impacts on waters of the U.S. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 08:57 Photo ID: 7120352 VIRIN: 220329-A-TI382-0024 Resolution: 4358x2900 Size: 6.05 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regulatory division protects water streams for Pittsburgh District [Image 7 of 7], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.