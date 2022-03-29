Regulatory division protects water streams for Pittsburgh District

Matthew Gilbert, senior regulatory specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s regulatory division, visits a South Park Township project in Pennsylvania, March 29, 2022. Part of the role of the regulatory office is to serve the region by collecting baseline assessments on aquatic resources associated with construction and development permit projects to help minimize adverse impacts on waters of the U.S. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
